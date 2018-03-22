'Stranger Things' Season 3 News: Kid Stars to Get Bigger Pay Checks Next Season

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni The young cast of Netflix's 'Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard and Caleb McLaughlin reportedly gets a pay raise in season 3.

The young cast of "Stranger Things" will get a massive pay raise in the third season of the critically acclaimed sci-fi series.

Deadline revealed that Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and Noah Schnapp managed to reach or are in the process of finalizing their agreements that will give them bigger paychecks.

According to the report, the "Stranger Things" kids were able to make $30,000 per episode during the first two seasons of Netflix's runaway hit. But for the upcoming season, they will receive at least $200,000 to as much as $250,000 for each episode.

Among all the kids, Brown reportedly gets the biggest salary increase for portraying the role of Eleven in the show.

Aside from the kids, the teens and the adult cast members of the series are also believed to be getting pay raises. The report revealed that Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton will receive paychecks estimated to be worth $100,000 to $150,000, while Winona Ryder and Jim Hopper will start making around $300,000 to $350,000 per episode in season 3.

However, the cast and Netflix remain mum about the rumored pay increases.

The production of "Stranger Things" season 3 is expected to begin in April. However, the show's creators Matt and Ross Duffer told Vulture that they have no plans to extend the story beyond season 4.

According to the Duffers, it would be hard to extend the plot of the series since making the young characters go through a lot of trouble in the Upside Down might not be workable. "I don't know if we can justify something bad happening to them once a year," Matt Duffer stated.

When asked about where the Hawkins kids will end up in the series finale, Ross Duffer said that they should get out of their mysterious town to avoid experiencing more trouble.

Netflix is expected to release the latest episodes of "Stranger Things" season 3 later this year.