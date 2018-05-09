'Stranger Things' Season 3 News: Noah Schnapp Believes New Season Is Better Than the Previous Ones

Facebook/StrangerThingsTV A promotional image for "Stranger Things"

Noah Schnapp teased that fans will have more fun watching the episodes in "Stranger Things" season 3.

During Netflix's FYSee event, the young actor said in an interview with E! News that the third season of the 1980's-themed sci-fi mystery drama will be better compared to the web series' first and second season.

"Season 3, honestly, it's like, amazing. I think it's better than one and two," the young actor who played the role of Will Byers said in the interview.

He also mentioned that fans should look forward to what The Duffer Brothers did for the upcoming season. "I read one through four, and they're writing the rest," he also said. When asked if the viewers will be shocked in the upcoming season, the 13-year-old actor answered with a resounding "yes."

During the first two seasons, Schnapp's character Will was in the middle of the mysterious incident that took place in his sleepy hometown called Hawkins in Indiana.

Will suddenly disappeared in the first season, which prompted his friends Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo), and Lucas Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin) to do everything that they can to find out his whereabouts. They were helped by a mysterious young girl named Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), and they were eventually assisted by Hawkins sheriff Jim Hopper (David Harbour), Will's mother Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder), Will's brother Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), and Mike's sister Nancy (Natalia Dyer).

While Will managed to return from the Upside Down towards the end of season 1, he was subjected again to another round of terror when they all discovered that he is being controlled by the entities that hide on the Upside Down. During that time, his loved ones must race against time to save him from the entities that were eating his body from the inside before everything became too late.

But for the third season, executive producer Shawn Levy said that they will not let Will suffer again. "We're going to give Will a break," he said in an interview with Glamour. "We're not going to put Will through hell for a third season in a row. He'll be dealing with stuff, but he won't be at rock bottom the way we forced the amazing Noah Schnapp to play," Levy went on to share.

In the same interview, Matarazzo revealed that he is hoping that his character Dustin will have more funny scenes with Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) in the upcoming season since they already established an unexpected friendship in season 2.

"In season two, it was all very cute and there was a funny factor to it because it was unexpected, but now that it is expected, I want to see them connect more and be more familiar with each other," he stated, adding, "I want them to have a connection like they've really had a connection for a year—like they're brothers."

Other details about the third season of "Stranger Things" remain under wraps while the production is ongoing since April, but Netflix is expected to release the next installment of the fan-favorite sci-fi web series with eight episodes sometime in 2019.