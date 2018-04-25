'Stranger Things' Season 3 News: Shorter Season Confirmed by Shawn Levy

Netflix Will Byers (Noah Schnapps) in one of the scenes from the previous season of 'Stranger Things'

While fans of "Stranger Things" are currently rejoicing after finding out that the production for season 3 officially commenced, some might frown after series director Shawn Levy confirmed that the upcoming season will be shorter than the others.

Speaking with Collider over the weekend, Levy shared that they already finished the table read for the season, where they tackled the first four scripts that they will explore in season 3. They followed the same formula that they used before they started shooting the show's second season.

According to Levy, the number of scripts for season 3 is similar to season 2, and they usually write the rest of the scripts as they go on with the production. He also shared that he will direct the third and fourth episodes for the upcoming season so the series creators Matt and Ross Duffer can take a little break to help them write the scripts for the rest of the season.

Levy revealed that the tradition of directing the third and fourth episodes started in season 1, and he and the Duffer brothers were too superstitious to break the formula.

When asked about the names of the other directors who will join them in season 3, the executive producer said that fans should not expect a lot of surprises since the next installment of the critically-acclaimed Netflix web series will have lesser episode count.

"It's not a huge surprise," Levy said, "there's eight episodes, so there's a very limited number of slots available."

This might be a disappointment for the fans of the sci-fi period drama since the second season featured a total of 10 episodes.

While the executive producer cannot provide the names of directors for season 3, he did reveal that famous Pixar filmmaker Andrew Stanton could not lend his magic for the show's upcoming season.

"We had some schedule issues trying to figure out how to bring Andrew back, because we were beyond thrilled with him as a human being and his episodes," Levy stated. "So the only answer I can give you today is it's not Stanton, though we very much hope to keep him in the director club of Stranger Things as we move on to other seasons," he went on to say.

The executive producer may still be mum about the details for season 3, but he did admit that there are a lot of things to look forward to in season 4. He also mentioned that there is a big chance to see the web series return for a fifth season, but they are still undecided about it at the moment.

"We're always ready for shifts and surprises because if the Duffers stumble into a different or surprising inspiration while they rewrite the script, we're going to follow that inspiration and throw out some ideas in order to embrace some new ones that are more exciting," Levy also said.

Meanwhile, cast members Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard shared that the filming for "Stranger Things" season 3 already began by posting several photos taken from the set.

One of the photos showed the actress who plays the role of Eleven in the series with Levy, while the actor who portrays the role of Mike posted a blurred photo of their other co-star Charlie Heaton.