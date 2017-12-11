'Stranger Things' Season 3 Premiere Pushed Until 2019, David Harbour Says

Netflix recently renewed "Stranger Things" for a third season but while fans might rejoice about it, there's going to be a long wait for the show's return. Actor David Harbour (Chief Hopper) said that "Stranger Things" season 3's premiere might be in 2019.

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni The cast of "Stranger Things" will begin work on season 3 in April 2018.

Harbour told Variety about pushing back the third season premiere's date, and he acknowledged that this might tick off fans. He thinks, however, that the delay is a good thing for the writers and show creators Matt and Ross Duffer.

"They need time," Harbour said. "Those guys work so hard. I mean, they just sit in their apartment and write for 12, 14 hours a day."

Harbour further hinted that production for "Stranger Things" season 3 might begin in April 2018. In contrast, "Stranger Things" season 2 began filming in November 2016 or merely four months after the show debuted its first season on the streaming platform.

One thing different about shows on Netflix or any streaming platform service is that there really isn't a regular schedule to follow compared to broadcast or cable networks. Hence, a delay in the show's return date isn't surprising.

What's also not clear for now is if "Stranger Things" season 3 will have an expanded number of episodes. The first season had eight, while season two had one extra or stand-alone episode.

"We just have to keep adjusting the story," one of the Duffer brothers told Vulture before the renewal about the plans for season 3. "Though I don't know if we can justify something bad happening to them once a year."

Meanwhile, the cast of "Stranger Things" is actually contracted for six years but the Duffers plan at least doing five seasons in total. Netflix also originally wanted production to do back-to-back filming of season 3 and 4 since the teenage cast is fast growing up, as per The Hollywood Reporter. The brothers, however, scratched off the idea and will instead incorporate the kids' age transition in future episodes.

"Stranger Things" season 1 and 2 remain streaming on Netflix and subscribers can watch it at any time.