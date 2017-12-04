'Stranger Things' Season 3 Renewal Announced By Netflix

Facebook/StrangerThingsTV Netflix's promo image for 'Stranger Things'

The residents of Hawkins will be back after Netflix announced that "Stranger Things" has been renewed for season 3.

The announcement came after the web-based streaming service provider posted an online poll on Twitter to ask if fans would like to see another season of the hit sci-fi supernatural period drama.

FOR THE LOVE OF STEVE, DUH! So hold tight baby darts — season 3 is officially happening. — Netflix US (@netflix) December 1, 2017

This may not come as a surprise since series creators Matt and Ross Duffer revealed in an interview with Vulture that they have been planning to come up with at least four seasons for the breakaway hit series. "We're thinking it will be a four-season thing and then out," Ross stated.

Details about the plot for "Stranger Things" season 3 has yet to be announced. But based on the statement of the Duffer brothers in another interview with The Hollywood Reporter, it can be assumed that there will be a significant time jump in the story since the young cast members are growing older over time.

"Our kids are aging. We can only write and produce the show so fast. They're going to be almost a year older by the time we start shooting season three. It provides certain challenges," Matt stated in the interview. "You can't start right after season two ended. It forces you to do a time jump. But what I like is that it makes you evolve the show."

There is no news yet regarding the cast of "Stranger Things" season 3, but it can be expected that the original lineup composed of David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhand, Millie Bobby Brown, Caleb McLaughlin, and Gaten Matarazzo will all return for the show's upcoming season.

Netflix is also expected to announce the release date of "Stranger Things" season 3 in the coming days.