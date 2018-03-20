Reuters/Mario Anzuoni The young stars of "Stranger Things"

It's a great time to be at the Upside Down with the "Stranger Things" cast reportedly getting significantly bigger paychecks ahead of season 3.

According to Deadline, the series regulars of the hit Netflix supernatural drama have renegotiated their contracts after the second season, landing a sweet salary increase as a result.

The cast already scored one-time bonuses before the second season dropped, but moving forward to "Stranger Things" season 3, salary bumps will be applied per episode.

Some of the biggest take-homes are to be had by the youngest members of the "Stranger Things" cast namely Millie Bobby Brown (who plays Eleven/Jane), Finn Wolfhard (who plays Mike), Gaten Matarazzo (who plays Dustin), Noah Schnapp (who plays Will), and Caleb McLaughlin (who plays Lucas).

They will reportedly receive $250,000 for every episode for season 3, which is almost nine times more than their original salary per episode for the first two seasons, which is $30,000.

Brown gets an even bigger raise than her young co-stars having emerged the breakout star of "Stranger Things."

Winona Ryder (Joyce) and David Harbour (Hopper), who were already getting sizable salaries since the beginning of the series, remain the highest-paid stars in the "Stranger Things" cast after the increase, with their pays going up to around $300,000 to $350,000 per episode.

Natalia Dyer (Nancy) and Charlie Heaton (Jonathan) also get a raise and are now set to receive between $100,000 to $150,000 for each season 3 episode.

"Stranger Things" made history for Netflix by emerging the first breakout original series from the streaming giant. It has only gotten bigger since then.

Production for the new season is set to begin next month. Priah Ferguson, who was a fan-favorite by the end of "Stranger Things" season 2 for her performance as Lucas' younger sister Erica, has been promoted to recurring guest star. Season 3 also adds Maya Hawke as a series regular, playing the role of an "alternative girl" named Robin.