'Stranger Things' Season 3 Rumors: Big Bad Not From The Upside Down World

Facebook/Stranger Things "Stranger Things" season 3 will have less focus on Will, according to producer Shawn Levy.

While the first two seasons of "Stranger Things" featured supernatural forces that came from the Upside Down World, the upcoming third season of the series is rumored to feature an evil force that does not come from the alternate plane.

In a recent interview with "Stranger Things" producer Shawn Levy, he declared that the upcoming third season of the globally popular and acclaimed Netflix series will feature new forces of evil. While the producer did not elaborate about the supernatural villain(s), it is speculated that it may be related to the inky dark cloud that escaped from Will (Noah Schnapp) when he was scalded by the fire in season 2. After all, it was Levy who teased in an interview last year that it may be the case.

"We definitely see when Will is saved those particles, that particulate — we used to call it the particulate of evil. It emerged not in the Upside Down but in our world. And maybe that's got to be dealt with..." Levy said.

Meanwhile, apart from revealing that "Stranger Things" season 3 may feature new forces of evil, Levy also said that the upcoming season of the series will not focus on Schnapp's Will character. According to Levy, the series will give the character a break after letting the actor and his character go through hell in the first two seasons of "Stranger Things."

As of this writing, it remains unclear as to when "Stranger Things" season 3 will arrive. What is certain, though, is that the production has already planned the whole upcoming season, including the number of episodes it will release, which, according to Levy, may be between eight or nine episodes.

"The number of episodes will be dictated by the amount of story that excites us. We now know what is going to happen in season three to every character," Levy said.