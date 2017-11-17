'Stranger Things' Season 3 Rumors: Joyce Byers, Jim Hopper to Finally End Up Together

Facebook/Stranger Things A promotional poster for "Stranger Things" season 3.

While "Stranger Things" season 2 was only dropped last month, fans are already anticipating what its already confirmed season 3 will have to offer. However, among the many possibilities that can happen to the series' characters, it is speculated that the long overdue romance between Chief Jim Hopper (David Harbour) and Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) may finally happen.

As early as season 1, fans had already been expecting that Jim Hopper and Joyce Byers would end up as lovers. However, as the recently released season 2 of the original Netflix series paired the mother of Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) with Bob Newby (Sean Astin), the highly anticipated romance between the two did not happen.

Although Bob Newby charmed the fans of the series in season 2, in the same manner how Barb (Shannon Purser) did in season 1, his heroic acts caused his demise in the story as he was eaten by the Demodog alive, a fate worse than that of Barb. While the death of the new fan-favorite character is nothing short of saddening for the avid followers of the show, it is clear that the obstacle to the romance between Jim Hopper and Joyce Byers have now been removed.

While it remains unclear whether the two will really end up together, it is speculated that, when it happens, Will (Noah Schnapp) and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) will grow closer. After all, the two have a lot to talk about as both of them had been in the Upside Down world.

Meanwhile, it is expected that "Stranger Things" season 3 will feature another time-jump, just like what happened to its season 2, where the story picked up a year after the events in its season 1 finale. After all, according to the series' creators, the Duffer brothers, even if they want to immediately pick up from where the last season ended, it is just impossible as the kids featured in the show are fast growing up.

"Even if we wanted to hop into the action faster, we couldn't. Our kids are ageing.We can only write and produce the show so fast. They're going to be almost a year older by the time we start shooting season three. It provides certain challenges. You can't start right after season two ended.It forces you to do a time jump. But what I like is that it makes you evolve the show," Matt Duffer explained.

Netflix has yet to attach an official release date for "Stranger Things" season 3 although it is already expected to arrive sometime in 2018.