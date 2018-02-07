'Stranger Things' Season 3 Rumors: Series to Feature a Non-Supernatural Villain?

Facebook/Stranger Things A promotional poster for "Stranger Things" season 2.

The upcoming season 3 of "Stranger Things" will feature a new evil.

While "Stranger Things" season 3 is not expected to arrive anytime soon, there are already several speculations on how its story will pan out. However, among the many rumors attached to the hit Netflix series, one that has the fans guessing is who/what the new villain of the show will be.

In an interview, "Stranger Things" producer Shawn Levy last month, he revealed that the show will be heading to a new direction in its upcoming season. While the Shadow Monster is still very much in existence after the end of the series' season 2, the show will feature a new big bad in its upcoming season 3.

As the season 2 of "Stranger Things" featured Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Chief Jim Hopper (David Harbour) battling the Shadow Monster, some fans cannot help but suspect that any of the two characters will suffer a fate similar to that of Will (Noah Schnapp) and eventually become the big bad in season 3. However, according to Levy, it may not be entirely the case.

"You might assume that, but you would probably end up being wrong. We're (going to be) dealing with forces of evil that are new," Levy told Glamour last month.

It is speculated that featuring a new villain in "Stranger Things" season 3 is a part of the show's attempt to make things more believable. With "Stranger Things" co-creator Ross Duffer saying in an interview last year that the series will take a new path so that its story can move forward, a new type of villain may, indeed, be necessary to achieve it. After all, for Duffer, subjecting the kids to torment every year is simply unbelievable.

Whether this means that "Stranger Things" will feature a non-supernatural villain in its third season or not, fans can only speculate for now.

"Stranger Things" season 3 does not have a release date yet although Levy hinted that it may arrive in 2019 rather than later this year.