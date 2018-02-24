'Stranger Things' Season 3 Rumors: Series To Welcome Back Papa, Eight

Facebook/Stranger Things A promotional image for "Stranger Things" season 2 featuring Eleven.

The upcoming third season of "Stranger Things" may explore more of Eleven's (Millie Bobby Brown) family as it is speculated that Papa/Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine) and Eight/Kali (Linnea Berthelson) will return to the series.

While it was thought that Papa already died in the first season of "Stranger Things" season 1, it is believed that he will return in the third season of the Netflix original series. After all, apart from the fact that Eleven was told that he is not dead, "Stranger Things" executive producer and director Shawn Levy has revealed in an interview that the character is still out there.

Bolstering the belief that Papa is, indeed, returning to "Stranger Things" is a Twitter post of Amy Brenneman, who starred with Modine in the 1995 movie "Bye Bye Love." With Brenneman posting a photo of her and Modine and revealing in the caption that she will be his wife again in "Stranger Things" season 3, it is almost certain that Papa will be a part of the series once more.

"Many years ago I played Matthew Modine's wife. I am lucky enough to be doing it again. Beautiful man, and my kids think I'm a badass because of 'Stranger Things,'" Brenneman wrote as a caption to her shared photo on Twitter in November last year.

However, it may not only Papa who may be ushered back to the story when "Stranger Things" returns for its third season run. While "The Lost Sister" episode of "Stranger Things" season 2 cannot be considered as one of the most lauded installments of the series, it has revealed that Eleven has a sister of a sort, Kali, also known as Eight. Just like Eleven, the character has mental powers and can be another force to be used against the Upside Down World.

While Ross and Matt Duffer, "Stranger Things" creator, have not categorically declared that Kali is, indeed, returning for "Stranger Things" season 3, they hinted that there is a strong possibility that she will be a part of the show's upcoming season.

"It feels weird to me that we wouldn't solve [her] storyline," he says. "I would say chances are very high she comes back," Matt said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last year.

"Stranger Things" season 3 is expected to enter production this April and is suspected to arrive in 2019.