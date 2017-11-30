'Stranger Things' Season 3 Rumors: Story to Go Beyond Hawkins?

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni The cast of "Stranger Things" will be back for a third season on Netflix.

With "Stranger Things" season 2 closing with a horrifying scene featuring the Mind Flayer, fans have since been on their seats waiting for news on what to expect for the third season.

Season 3 will likely feature the same stars going out of their comfort zone, that is the town of Hawkins. Co-creator Ross Duffer said in an interview with Vulture that the stars need to get out of that town, referring to the Midwestern town in Roane County, Indiana where most of the strange things of the first two seasons took place.

Moreover, season 2 also showcased Eleven going out of Hawkins in "The Lost Sister" episode where she met her the telekinetic Kali, a.k.a. Eight. As for the closing scene of season 2, the Duffer Brothers noted that it is a sign of ominous things to come. "They've shut the door on the Mind Flayer, but not only is it still there in the Upside Down, it's very much aware of the kids, and particularly Eleven," explained the brothers.

"It had not encountered her and her powers until that final episode. Now, it knows that she's out there. We wanted to end on a little bit of an ominous note," the creators added in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in October.

Meanwhile, the third season will likely be set in 1985, which is a year after the events in season 2, producer Shawn Levy said in a Collider interview. As for the kids, the Duffer Brothers said that season 3 will showcase the stars as they go through the crucial stage of puberty.

"Even if we didn't want to deal with [puberty], we have to deal with it because our real-life actors are going through it. I think that's exciting because it forces the show to evolve and become something different every year," the Brothers explained.

In addition, they also said that the series will likely run up to four seasons before they close it out.