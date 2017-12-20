'Stranger Things' Season 3 Rumors: Will Finn Wolfhard Be Killed Off?

Facebook/StrangerThingsTV Promotional image for 'Stranger Things'

There is a new "Stranger Things" theory spreading online, and it involves the death of one of the main characters.

So far, "Stranger Things" has managed to keep all of its main stars alive, even though Will (Noah Schnapp) was so close to dying in season 2. And, while a lot of people were affected by the death of Bob (Sean Astin) in season 2, he was not really part of the original ensemble. But, a new theory from Digital Spy posits that Mike may die in season 3.

Fans know Mike, played by Finn Wolfhard, is the leader of his group of friends. He is also the love interest of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown). However, Wolfhard has a lot of upcoming projects on his plate, and he may not find the time to be as involved in the series that made him a star in the first place.

Apart from a major role in "IT," Wolfhard is also set to star in another horror movie, "The Turning," which is scheduled to begin shooting next year. The actor is also going to reprise his role as Richie in "IT: Chapter 2," which is also going to start production in 2018. Additionally, Wolfhard is the lead singer and guitarist of a band called Calpurnia, which recently just got signed.

For these many reasons, it is possible that Wolfhard may not play a major role in the third season of "Stranger Things." There is also a chance that he will just be written out by killing him off. If Mike dies, it would push the story arcs of other characters on the show. It would also prove that even the major characters are vulnerable.

However, this theory has yet to be confirmed, and the Duffer brothers are still thinking of how season 3 will play out. The new season also does not have a release date yet, though David Harbour told Variety earlier this month that he believes it could arrive "sometime in 2019."