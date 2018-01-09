'Stranger Things' Season 3 Spoilers: Could Mike Be Written Off? Finn Wolfhard Is Getting Busy

Is "Stranger Things" losing one of its main characters in season 3? Speculations are that Mike could be written off since the actor playing the character, Finn Wolfhard, has booked new projects. Will he be able to straighten out his work schedule and join all filming productions?

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni The young stars of "Stranger Things" don't know what's up in season 3 yet as they haven't read the scripts or started production.

Aside from playing one of the leads in Netflix's "Stranger Things," Wolfhard has the good fortune of snagging two more projects this year. He'll return to the "IT" sequel as one of the members of the Losers' Club and he's also joining the thriller "The Turning" alongside Mackenzie Davis.

"The Turning" announced the start of production in the first quarter of 2018, which means that Wolfhard won't be available to film his other commitments, especially "Stranger Things" season 3, until then. Lucky for him, however, production for the Netflix series will likely start around April since the show's creators haven't finished writing the scripts, according to his "Stranger Things" co-star David Harbour (Chief Hopper).

The teenage star, however, might end up juggling his work schedule between "Stranger Things" and "IT: Chapter Two" in the next quarter of 2018. According to Digital Spy, the movie's producers would like to fast track filming since it has a targeted 2019 release date. Producer Barbara Muschietti also said that the time element is crucial since the kid actors are growing up and changing their appearance in real life.

"The hope is we'll find the best way soon, because it's also important for [director] Andy [Muschetti] to get flashbacks with the kids, who are growing very fast," Muschietti explained. "They are an important component in the next film."

Meanwhile, as with the previous seasons, there's so much secrecy surrounding "Stranger Things" season 3. Even the cast admitted at the recent Golden Globes red carpet that they don't anything yet.

Netflix continues to stream "Stranger Things" season 1 and 2 in the platform for subscribers who might want to catch up on the show. The third season isn't expected to premiere until 2019.