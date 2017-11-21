'Stranger Things' Season 3 Spoilers: Eleven's Sister Kali Likely Returning

Eleven's sister Kali, also known as Eight, will likely be in part of "Stranger Things" season 3. Creators Matt and Ross Duffer feel her storyline needs some resolution.

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni The cast of "Stranger Things" will be back for a third season on Netflix.

Kali (Linnea Berthelsen) appeared in just two episodes of "Stranger Things" season 2, which launched on Netflix last October. Since then, fans have been divided about the character and her specific stand-alone episode.

"It feels weird to me that we wouldn't solve [Kali's] storyline," Matt told an audience about Kali's potential return. "I would say chances are very high she comes back."

The Duffer brothers introduced Kali into "Stranger Things" season 2 to show another victim of the Hawkins laboratory experiments. Like Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Kali has special abilities. She can project images that mess with people's brains and perception.

Eleven went to meet her sister in Chicago after using her telepathic powers to find her. She learned that Kali gets by and survives life on the streets as part of a criminal gang. Eleven experienced getting chased by cops when she helped Kali and her friends on one crime job, but Kali let her escape and leave Chicago. Their parting, however, only opened up new possibilities.

The "Stranger Things" showrunners, however, clarified that they have not yet completed the scripts to season 3, hence what they reveal about Kali's return are not official at this point. Ross stated that they are still actually figuring out the upcoming season and production for the third season hasn't kicked off.

The Duffer brothers earlier stated that they are also thinking ahead to season 4 despite no official word from Netflix. "Stranger Things" will likely end its run with the original cast by then because the kids have grown up. Besides, having them go through horrible experiences with supernatural beings year after year won't be sustainable anymore.

In the meantime, the first and second season of "Stranger Things "remain streaming on Netflix. Season 1 has eight episodes, while season 2 has nine.