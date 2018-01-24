'Stranger Things' Season 3 Spoilers: Focus Shifts Away from Will; New Evil Forces Take Shape

"Stranger Things" season 3 will give Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) a reprieve from being chased by monsters. A new evil force will instead emerge, as the story's focus slowly shifts away from the teenage boy.

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Cast members (L-R) Matthew Modine, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard and Millie Bobby Brown at a panel for "Stranger Things" during the 2017 Comic-Con International Convention in San Diego, California, U.S., July 22, 2017.

Producer Shawn Levy told Glamour that two seasons of trauma should be enough for Will. The character will still have issues in the upcoming installment, but some things will also change.

"We're not going to put Will through hell for a third season in a row," Levy stated. "He'll be dealing with stuff, but he won't be at rock bottom the way we forced the amazing Noah Schnapp to play."

Levy, however, downplayed assumptions that Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) or Chief Hopper (David Harbour) would become the next victims because they inhaled particles from the tunnels in "Stranger Things" season 2. The producer clarified there will be new evil forces at play, which won't likely have any connections to the creatures underground.

Filming "Stranger Things" season 3 won't begin until March or April. Like the viewers, the cast said they remain clueless about what's coming up, or they might have kept their bargain about not revealing spoilers to the public.

One thing certain about "Stranger Things" season 3, is Sean Astin's character's fate. Bob won't be in the new season since his character died in season 2.

The actor continues to hope that Bob will have flashback scenes. Astin, however, knows that this might be a long shot.

He also acknowledged having fun on the set with the teenage stars. He described his young co-actors as fun, professional and smart actors. He also said that he'd like to work with the kids again in the future.

Episodes of "Stranger Things" season 1 and 2 are still streaming on Netflix. The third season won't likely arrive on the platform until late 2018 or early 2019, given the filming schedule.