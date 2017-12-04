'Stranger Things' Season 3 Spoilers: Series to Feature Characters' Journey to Adolescence

Facebook/Stranger Things A promotional poster for "Stranger Things" season 2.

The upcoming season 3 of "Stranger Things" will feature the journey of the characters from kids to adolescence.

While "Stranger Things" will not be the series that it is adored for without the horror it features, the upcoming season 3 of the Netflix original series will also cast the spotlight on the journey of its characters to adolescence. This means that the series will be peppered with more of the romantic feels among the characters as already teased in its just recently concluded season 2.

As seen on "Stranger Things" season 2, the once-kids of the series are already transitioning into the phase of adolescence. As the show cannot prevent the cast from growing up and maturing, with Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) even kissing Max (Sadie Sink) in season 2, tackling issues that come with adolescence is inevitable.

Because of this, fans can expect that "Stranger Things" season 3 will feature more of adolescent romance when it returns for its season 3. Apart from the budding relationship of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Mike (Finn Wolfhand), the series is also set to cast the spotlight on the love triangle involving Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas, and Max.

"We are leaning into it. I love the fact that they're going through adolescence," said Matt Duffer, one of the "Stranger Things" creators, in a recent interview with Indie Wire.

Meanwhile, fans are also hoping that Dustin will continue to partner with Steve (Joe Keery) in the upcoming third season of the series. To the uninitiated, Dustin got Steve to track down and capture Dart, the slug that Will coughed out in "Stranger Things" season 1 finale. Despite Dart becoming a large and terrifying creature, Dustin was able to maintain a strange bond with it.

With Steve giving Dustin advice on Max in season two, fans are hoping to see more of the friendship dynamics between the two characters in the upcoming third season of the Netflix series.

Netflix has yet to announce the release date of "Stranger Things" season 3.