'Stranger Things' Season 3 Teaser Is a Retro Ad for a Mall

"Stranger Things" season 3 is coming soon on Netflix, and the streaming platform has come up with a teaser for it that, out of all possible things, is a 1980's style ad for a mall. Among the old-fashioned effects and grainy footage are a sneak peek at some of the characters this upcoming season as well.

Netflix's teaser for the upcoming third season of "Stranger Things" was posted on Twitter on Monday, July 16, with a rather ominous caption of "Ahoy! Something is coming... to Hawkins, Indiana!"

Twitter/Netflix A screenshot of the new teaser for 'Stranger Things' Season 3

Aside from the foreboding caption, the 90-second clip nails all the touches when it comes to a mall ad straight out of the 1980's. This one is for the fictional Starcourt mall in Hawkins, Indiana, celebrating "one of the finest shopping facilities in America and beyond" that just happens to be situated in a hamlet.

As a retro mall ad, the clip is packed with plenty of call-outs to pop-culture landmarks of the 80's, only some of which has made it to this decade. The Gap shop in the fictional mall is shown with its throwback logo, while the now-extinct bookshop Waldenbooks makes a cameo as well, as Variety pointed out.

Some of the characters of the series were shown as well, with Steve Harrington (Joe Kerry) featured working a shift in the Scoops Ahoy ice cream shop alongside Robin (Maya Hawke), an upcoming new character for the series.

This focus on 80's culture is another hint at the upcoming season's inspiration, as "Stranger Things" season 3 will be borrowing heavily from some of the bigger movies that came out in 1985, according to actor David Harbour via Deadline.

"If you're a real fan of 'Stranger Things' and you really want to know," he teased. "I would go look at the great films that were released in '85, of which there were many, and just go down that list and think of the possibilities that we could be going with. I think it is a specific season to 1985, and so you'll see references to that," Harbour noted.