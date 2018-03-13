'Stranger Things' Season 3 Updates: More Characters To Discover Hawkins' Dark Secrets

Netflix Will Byers (Noah Schnapps) returns in 'Stranger Things' season 3

New characters will heat things up in the third season of "Stranger Things."

Deadline revealed that Maya Hawke has been tapped to play to portray one of the new leads when the critically acclaimed sci-fi drama returns on Netflix.

Hawke will give life to the new character named Robin, described as an alternative girl who tends to be helpful and sharp at the same time. She is reportedly bored with her typical day-to-day job and craves to add more excitement to her life. However, she reportedly got more than what she expected after she found out a dark mystery in the town of Hawkins.

The actress, who happens to be the daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, is known for portraying the literary character Jo March in BBC's "Little Women" miniseries.

Meanwhile, season 2's recurring cast member Priah Furguson had been promoted to series regular cast to reprise her role as Lucas Sinclair's (Caleb McLaughlin) strong-willed little sister Erica. This time, she and her own set of friends will be on a mission to save the town from a treacherous new enemy.

On the other hand, executive producer Shawn Levy told Glamour magazine early this year that the upcoming installment of "Stranger Things" will no longer require Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) to deal with the darkness of the Upside Down.

"We're not going to put Will through hell for a third season in a row. He'll be dealing with stuff, but he won't be at rock bottom the way we forced the amazing Noah Schnapp to play," the executive producer stated.

While Levy could not confirm if the series will return later this year or in early 2019, he confirmed that they already finished planning the entire story line for season 3. "It'll be an eight- or nine-episode season. The number of episodes will be dictated by the amount of story that excites us. We now know what is going to happen in season three to every character," he also said.

Netflix is expected to release more details about "Stranger Things" season 3 soon.