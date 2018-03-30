'Stranger Things' Season 3 Updates: Young Love to Be Explored Next Season

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni The cast of Netflix's 'Stranger Things' season 3

Fans will get to see more of the blossoming romance between Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) when "Stranger Things" return for season 3.

Executive producer Shawn Levy shared the first details about the third season of the period sci-fi thriller in an interview with Glamour.

According to Levy, it should be expected to see how the newly-formed relationship will go between Mike and Eleven after the mysterious girl kissed him during the Snow Ball at the end of season 2. "I think we'd all be devastated if we can back to Hawkins a year later and suddenly Mike and Eleven are history. I know I want to revisit that couple, so season three does explore that romance," the executive producer stated.

Brown also told the same publication that she is also excited to learn what will happen next between her character and Mike in the series.

Aside from the Mike and Eleven pairing, fans should also see what will happen between Mike's friend Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and Max (Sadie Sink), since they also kissed during the school's winter dance event.

McLaughlin also said in the same interview that Max and Lucas' story should not end with the kiss.

However, the Hawkins kids should not be the only ones who will have a blooming love lives in the upcoming season. TV Overmind revealed that Steve (Joe Keery) will also meet a new girl named Robin (Maya Hawke) in season 3. She could be Steve's new love interest after Nancy (Natalia Dyer) broke up with him in season 2.

This also means that Steve's life will be spared in the upcoming season of "Stranger Things," since the show is known for killing one of the fan-favorite characters from the show every season.

In a separate interview with TVLine, Levy mentioned that as long as he is in the show, Steve's life will be safe. "I just can't live in a world without Steve Harrington. And I think a lot of us feel that way," he also said. "Steve is safe — at least for now. And you need to say like, 'Shawn's voice dropped an octave sounding weirdly spooky about it,'" Levy added.

He also told The Hollywood Reporter that Steve will play a more important role in the plot of the series in season 3.

When asked about the details regarding the release date of "Stranger Things" season 3, Levy opted to give a safe answer. "We are shooting starting in April. We don't want to rush [postproduction] because, once again, there's a lot of visual effects, and so, no, we aren't necessarily going to hold on so that we launch at the same time that we're set. You also wouldn't be happy if we rushed it. As soon as we lock down a release date, which we expect to be soon, we will let everyone know," the executive producer also stated.

Netflix is expected to release more information about the plot and release date of "Stranger Things" season 3 in the coming days.