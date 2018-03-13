Facebook/StrangerThingsTV Featured in the image are actors Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer, who play Jonathan and Nancy in "Stranger Things" on Netflix.

Charlie Heaton is back in the U.S. six months after he was denied entry when he was reportedly caught in possession of cocaine at the Los Angeles International Airport. Now, he is opening up about the incident and the so-called "media frenzy" that he was subjected to.

It should be remembered that back in October, Charlie Heaton had been denied entry into the United States after authorities found trace amounts of cocaine on him at the Los Angeles Airport. While he was not arrested on the spot, he was quickly sent back to London. In a statement released by the British actor a couple of days after the incident, he stressed that he couldn't travel to the U.S. due to an issue with immigration and that he had not been arrested.

Now, the 24-year-old is back in the U.S. to prepare for the third season of the hit Netflix show "Stranger Things." Also, in an interview with Flaunt magazine, he reveals that everything right now is going okay, but during the time, it had also been quite difficult for him especially with the media frenzy that he had suffered.

"It was hard," he said. "Everything happened so fast, and I hadn't come to terms with the fact that I was famous. When something steps in from the work you are doing and breaks into your personal life...you feel kind of vulnerable. All of a sudden it becomes a very big story and it gets really blown out of proportion," Heaton added.

He also revealed that after the incident, reporters did not just come to his home but also pestered his parents in their own home as well. And at the time, he said all he had wanted was to go back and get back to work.

"At the end of the day I just wanted to go back," he said. "I want to work and continue to work—that's all I've ever done," the actor continued.

Now, the 24-year-old, who plays Jonathan Byers in the supernatural drama series, is all set to return to the set and get started.