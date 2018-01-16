Facebook/StrangerThingsTV Featured in the image are actors Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer, who play Jonathan and Nancy in "Stranger Things" on Netflix.

Charlie Heaton pens sweet tribute to girlfriend and "Stranger Things" co-star Natalia Dyer for her birthday.

On Saturday, Natalia Dyer celebrated her 21st birthday, and being the adoring boyfriend that he is, Charlie Heaton took his birthday message online by posting a picture of his girlfriend holding a slice of cake on Instagram. "Happy 21st birthday!" he wrote. "@nattyiceofficial I hope it's a great one and I'm stoked to be working on this new series with you. I think it's gonna be great," Heaton went on to say.

"Not feeling too well but I still wanna meet you at piedmont park tonight x," the 23-year-old added.

It should be known that Piedmont Park, which is located in Atlanta, is the place where some parts of the massively popular television series "Stranger Things" was filmed. In the show, Heaton plays the character of Jonathan Byers, Wynona Ryder's on-screen son, while Dyer portrays the role of Nancy Wheeler, who is the sister of Finn Wolfhard's character.

While initially sparking dating rumors for over a year, Heaton and Dyer officially confirmed their relationship when they stepped out at the 2017 Fashion Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall in London together as a couple.

Set in the 1980s, "Stranger Things" centers around a group of kids whose lives are turned around by the disappearance of their friend Will Byers (portrayed by Noah Schnapp) and the arrival of a mysterious girl named Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown). The show's second season had recently been released on Netflix last October.

Interestingly, Heaton had been absent during most of the press events for the show's second season as well as missing its premiere party. This is because the actor had been reportedly detained at the Los Angeles International Airport after authorities had found traces of cocaine on Heaton. He was then denied entry into the country and was sent back to London.

In a statement, Heaton clarified that he had not been arrested or even charged with a crime. He said: "My planned travel to the U.S. last week was affected by an issue at U.S. immigration, and I am working to rectify it as soon as possible. I do want to clarify that I was not arrested or charged with a crime, and cooperated fully with the U.S. officials at LAX. I'm sorry to all the fans and my Stranger Things family for missing the premiere. We are all so proud of this season and I would never want this story to negatively impact the show."