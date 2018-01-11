'Stranger Things' Star Millie Bobby Brown is Sherlock's Sister in Enola Holmes Franchise Film

Is "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown playing the female Sherlock Holmes? The actress made a deal with Legendary Entertainment to star as Enola Holmes, Sherlock's sister, in a new film franchise.

REUTERS/Mario Anzouni Millie Bobby Brown is the female Sherlock, Enola Holmes, in a planned franchise movie.

Brown will not only lead the movie but will also serve as producer under her production company PCMA Productions. The story of Sherlock's sister comes from the young adult book series, "The Enola Holmes Mysteries" that Nancy Springer wrote and published beginning 2006.

Enola's first case involved finding her mother. She went missing on her 14th birthday but her brothers, Sherlock and Mycroft, tell her that their mother left on her own will.

The teenager discovered ciphers from her mother that eventually provided clues she did leave to join the Romani people. Enola's penchant for finding missing people, however, became the anchor of the book series as she solved one case after the next.

"The Enola Holmes Mysteries" spanned six stories that Legendary Entertainment plans to build as a film franchise. Alex Garcia and Ali Mendes will work with Brown's company to oversee the project.

The first book in the series is called "The Case of the Missing Marquess." The production schedule for the new film has not been divulged nor has the studio given the film its theater release date.

Brown was the breakout star on "Stranger Things," which launched on Netflix in 2016. She earned an Emmy nomination for her role as Eleven, the psychokinetic, who befriended four teen boys in a small town.

Meanwhile, production for "Stranger Things" season 3 might likely begin in the spring. Eleven's character might be reunited with her sister, Eight. Eleven will also witness her power grow in the third season. The threat of the Mind Flyer, however, will still hover in Hawkins.

Viewers can still catch up on "Stranger Things" season 1 and 2 as the show remains streaming on Netflix with a total of 17 episodes.