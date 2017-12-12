Fighting game fans better get ready as Capcom is gearing up to launch the biggest "Street Fighter" bundle ever. "Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection" is set to come out in May 2018 as Capcom celebrates thirty years of the historic game.

It was 1987 when "Street Fighter" first dominated arcade cabinets everywhere, and since then, the series has been synonymous with the fighting game genre. Capcom is celebrating three decades of arcade fighting with a release of their biggest "Street Fighter" anthology to date, as they laid out the details in their blog post on Sunday, Dec. 10.

Capcom "Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection" is launching for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on May 2018.

"Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection" will feature 12 of the most popular titles of the fighting game series, each chosen to represent a period in the game's history. "Street Fighter" and "Street Fighter II" is included, of course, as well as its variant "Street Fighter II: Champion Edition"

"Super Street Fighter II," "Street Fighter Alpha" and "Alpha 2," and "Street Fighter III" with its "Street Fighter III: 2nd Impact" are included as well. Most veteran "Street Fighter" players, however, will be looking forward to the competitive standards included in the anniversary edition, as the PlayStation blog noted.

These are "Street Fighter II: Hyper Fighting," "Super Street Fighter II: Turbo," "Street Fighter Alpha 3" and "Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike." All four games will be playable online and will have their own global leaderboards each.

As befitting a 30-year anniversary edition, the "Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection" will feature a ton of extras including concept art, pitch documents, stage designs and character backgrounds.

The video below is Capcom's announcement of the most extensive "Street Fighter" collection they will ever release. "Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection" will launch May 2018 for the PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and will start at $40 for any of the four versions.