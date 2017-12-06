'Street Fighter 5: Arcade Edition' News: Arcade Mode Details Announced By Capcom

Capcom/Xbox Marketplace Promotional image for "Super Street Fighter IV: Arcade Edition"

Capcom is set to "Street Fighter 5: Arcade Edition" next month with high hopes to fix the fighting game's tainted reputation. The new version will introduce the one aspect gamers have been clamoring about since the game's release back in February 2016: an Arcade Mode.

Arcade Edition is set to add a number of new modes and fighting styles to revitalize the fighting game including the much-awaited Arcade Mode. Capcom has been quite mum regarding the details of the upcoming single-player mode but now, the developer has spilled the beans on what fans can expect.

Similar to other fighting games, Arcade Mode allows players to fight against a set amount of enemies in a series of stages, with the goal being to beat the boss at the end. This time, however, Capcom has decided to try something new that is guaranteed to entice fans.

In previous iterations of "Street Fighter," players were pitted against a random selection of characters until they reached the end. However, in "Street Fighter 5: Arcade Edition," players will get choose one of six different paths, each representing one of the flagship Street Fighter titles.

Depending on the path they choose, players will only be able to pick and play against fighters that have appeared in that flagship game series. This means that won't be able to face a character like Juri who appeared first appeared on "Street Fighter VI" if they choose the "Street Fighter" path.

Upon completion of a path, players receive an illustrated ending with bonus screens awarded for finishing various tasks. Capcom revealed that there over 200 of these endings, all of which are drawn by a variety of artists.

Arcade Mode will also have customizable options, such as difficulty, opponent choice, and round settings. Capcom also included bragging rights to the mode with its own monthly ranking system, with players who accumulate the most points rewarded with special profile titles.

"Street Fighter V Arcade Edition" will be available starting Jan. 16, 2018 and will be free to those who already owned the base game.