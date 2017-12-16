'Street Fighter 5: Arcade Edition' News: Capcom Reveals 'Crossover Costumes' and How to Get Them

(Photo: Capcom) Nash in his Captain Commando costume in "Street Fighter 5: Arcade Edition." (Photo: Capcom) Chun-Li in her June costume. (Photo: Capcom) Rashid in his Viewtiful Joe getup. of

"Street Fighter 5" players will soon have an exciting new way to earn costumes in the game.

As part of the "Street Fighter 5: Arcade Edition," set for release Jan. 16, the new mode called Extra Battle will take weekly challenges to the next level with special costumes as prizes.

How this works is that there will be at least one Crossover Costume for the taking every month and that it will be obtainable only through the said "Street Fighter 5: Arcade Edition" Extra Battle mode with Fight Money.

To get the special costume, players will need to complete four time-exclusive challenges that will take place over the course of a month, which means there will be one challenge every week.

Each time you attempt one of these challenges, you must spend 2,500 Fight Money, In other words, if you successfully complete each of the weekly challenges in one go, you can get that Extra Battle Costume for 10,000 FM! Once you complete all four challenges, the Crossover Costume for that month is yours!

Capcom has treated gamers with some of the costumes to expect in the "Street Fighter 5: Arcade Edition" Extra Battle mode (see above) including a Viewtiful Joe costume for Rashid to match his acrobatic move set.

Chun-Li gets to channel her inner June from "Star Gladiator" with the cheerful gymnast's costume while Nash gets to don the Captain Commando look.

"Street Fighter 5: Arcade Edition" Extra Battle will also give players the chance to acquire more Fight Money to be able to participate in more challenges.

This is in the form of a Golden Shadaloo soldier, who will pop by every few weeks in the game with the "opportunity to earn a decent amount of Fight Money" throughout the whole year. Capcom encourages players to "bust out your skills against these goons and replenish your Fight Money stash."

In line with this, starting Jan. 16, "Street Fighter 5" players will no longer be able to get Fight Money off of doing one-time finite batches in modes like Character Stories, the General Story (A Shadow Falls), Trials, Survival, and Demonstrations.

If you're a new player worried about getting enough Fight Money to get the Crossover Costumes, you still gain experience points from all modes except for the General Story. You receive Fight Money each time a character gains a level, and playing through each Character Story is a great way to quickly gain experience points for each character. Do this for all 28 characters and you'll be the proud owner of at least 200,000 Fight Money. Combine this amount with Fight Money earned through online battles and recurring Missions and you'll have plenty to use for Extra Battle Mode, additional characters and costumes!

For anyone worried about your current balance of Fight Money and League Points, they will remain intact and will not be affected by these changes.

Another change in "Street Fighter 5: Arcade Edition" to be implemented is that players purchasing a new character with real money or via the Character Pass will also get the character's Battle Costume and additional colors 3–10 for their Standard and Battle Costumes. Earning Fight Money for the Story Costumes will also do.