(Photo: Capcom) Chun-Li in her June costume in "Street Fighter 5: Arcade Edition."

Just days before the release of "Street Fighter 5: Arcade Edition," someone seems to have gotten their hands on a copy by mistake.

A Reddit user claims that he was given the new version knowing full well that he was buying the regular one that was released last year.

When he loaded the game to the PlayStation 4 expecting the original version, "Street Fighter 5: Arcade Edition" popped up instead, much to his surprise. He shared a video (embedded below the article) to back up his claims, as some are not buying into his story.

Event Hubs believes that scenario is not much of a stretch considering that retailers are likely preparing their "Street Fighter 5: Arcade Edition" copies to prepare for its imminent release.

Apart from getting the privilege to play the game before anyone else, an exciting revelation also came out of this happy accident.

The Redditor has been sharing gameplay screenshots on Reddit to show off the game more and if it really is the real deal and one image may have proven his story.

One of the screenshots seems to hint that Capcom has heard and is doing something about the outcry about the lack of post-fight menu control for player two in the Versus Mode.

"Street Fighter 5" made that ability exclusive to player one, and gamers were not happy in the slightest, but it looks like the "Arcade Edition" will finally provide the choice to do a rematch or return to the character select screen to the second combatant as well.

Gamers are expectedly happy about this new tweak as there were apparently a lot of them who were turned off from the game because of this.

For now, however, nothing has been confirmed yet. Thankfully, it won't be long before everyone gets their hands on "Street Fighter 5: Arcade Edition," which will be out Jan. 16.