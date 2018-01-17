'Street Fighter 5: Arcade Edition' Review Roundup: New Update Elevates Game to a Classic

"Street Fighter 5: Arcade Edition" is out now, and fans, as well as gaming news outlets, are wasting no time in breaking down the latest update from Capcom. With the new edition having launched just this Tuesday, Jan. 16, most of these are in the form of early impressions on the changes Capcom made to the latest "Street Fighter."

Some of the top "Street Fighter 5" players in Event Hubs quickly picked up on the difference between this and the standard edition, particularly on the way the characters are balanced in terms of damage and combo options.

Capcom "Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition" is now available for MSRP .99 on PlayStation 4 in North America and PC.

Capcom looks to have made some adjustments based on what characters were considered popular or underpowered in the first two seasons of the game, and it shows in the little tweaks they implemented.

Ryu, who has not been exactly topping the charts in season 2, benefits from the "relaxed juggle points" in "Street Fighter 5: Arcade Edition." Not only are his usual combos now more reliable, the change unlocks certain new combos as well.

Kolin, a new addition to the series, now stands out with a wavedash made possible by her new V-trigger. This lets her have a pressure game unique to her, and ensures that she is a niche choice in the ladder.

Overall, the small updates and new features have filled in any holes the standard edition "Street Fighter 5" still had at launch, according to IGN's Mitchell Saltzman.

"With the new Arcade Edition, substantial new modes and game-changing V-trigger moves finally give it the meat on its bones it needs to live up to its legendary name," Saltzman noted, giving the new version a 9 out of 10 in his review.

The new edition is very well received overall by users, earning it a 9.5 score on Metacritic, although there are not enough critic reviews to give the game an overall Metacritic score as of this time.

Watch the video below as Capcom introduces the "Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition," the online update that kicks off the season 3 of "Street Fighter V" ladder.