'Street Fighter 5' Gets Holiday Costumes This Month

Capcom has finally unveiled a new batch of DLC (downloadable content) for "Street Fighter 5." A new set of Christmas-themed outfits is destined for the fighting game next week along with a set of retro costumes, perfect for the holiday season.

A total of 10 DLC costumes will be released next week four of which are holiday-themed outfits for Kolin, Alex, Cammy, and Menat. Kolin's ice queen-inspired costume features a winter coat and tiara while Alex's dons a Santa hat and coat. Cammy and Menat's outfit feature them wearing cat's ears.

Alongside the holiday costumes, new sets of nostalgia costumes await Karin, Birdie, Balrog, and Chun-Li. Chun-Li got the lion's share of new costumes with a pair of combat costumes to go alongside with the ones she wore in "Street Fighter Alpha."

All the DLC costumes will be available starting Nov. 29 on the PlayStation 4 and Steam versions of "Street Fighter 5." Players can purchase the costumes for just $3.99 each.

In other news, "Street Fighter 5: Arcade Edition" recently launched a new trailer teasing everything fans can expect when the update arrives next year. The trailer showcased a number of new content including new V-Triggers, new combo extenders, mix-ups and abilities to be added for characters like Ken, Guile, Birdie, Menat, R. Mika, Ibuki, and more. In addition to the new moves, Capcom's update for Street Fighter 5 also includes UI improvements and new modes.

"Street Fighter 5: Arcade Edition" is also expected to add the popular character Sakura to the game although Capcom has yet to release an official announcement. However, they did tease the addition quite a bit so it's probably safe to say that it will definitely be coming in 2018.

Fans of the massively popular fighting game can get the Arcade Edition re-release for just $39.99. However, those who already owned a copy of "Street Fighter 5" can get it for free via an in-game update.