Capcom 'Street Fighter IV: Champion Edition' now available for Android devices.

After being released on the iOS back in July, Capcom is finally ready to launch "Street Fighter IV: Champion Edition" for Android devices. In addition to having the same features as the iOS version, the Android version will also serve as the exclusive home of fan-favorite character Dan Hibiki.

Capcom announced the game's Android release back in November after snubbing its users for the majority of the decade. After a few months, the game is all finished up and should be arriving at some point this month.

An improvement over the original "Street Fighter IV" mobile game released back in 2010, the game comes with higher resolution graphics and widescreen support. The game also comes with a host of updates and refinements not found in its predecessor.

"Street Fighter IV: Champion Edition" is currently available for pre-registration with the game's initial download coming free of charge. The free version allows players to use one character, Ryo, and face three computer-controlled opponents namely Chun-Li, Guile and Zangief. To access the rest of the game, players will have to buy the full version for a one-time fee of $4.99 to unlock even more characters and modes.

Featuring 32 "Street Fighter" characters, players can test their abilities with others all over the world. Using the game's Intuitive virtual pad controls, players can execute full move sets including Unique Attacks, Special Moves, Focus Attacks, Super Combos and even Ultra Combos, with some skill of course.

Players can also enjoy a single-player arcade option with four levels of difficulty. Even newer players will feel welcome thanks to numerous settings and tutorials that will put them on the path to victory.

The "Street Fighter IV: Champion Edition" Android version will also be able to utilize Bluetooth game controllers for all gameplay portions with the exception of the menus. All in all, the game will definitely be on par with its iOS counterpart. And with Dan being part of the deal, the Android version definitely has something iOS players can only dream of.