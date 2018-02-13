'Street Fighter V Arcade Edition' DLC News: Capcom Reveals Blanka Release Date

Facebook/streetfighter A promo poster for the fighting game by Capcom, "Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition"

Video game developer Capcom has revealed that the upcoming downloadable content (DLC) for "Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition" is none other than fan-favorite Blanka.

The news was revealed in a trailer that showcases the character's updated look. The game may have improved graphics-wise, but Blanka's beastly appearance remains as familiar as ever — but with more detailed body hair in general. The trailer also reveals Blanka's attacks, which remain to heavily rely on his innate ability to generate electricity.

Additionally, the trailer shows some of the combat mechanics for the upcoming DLC character, and it is evident that players will have to get up-close and personal with their opponents in order to unleash effective combos and special attacks. This playstyle may prove to be tricky, especially for inexperienced players — which is why Capcom has decided to give Blanka a V-Skill called "Coward Crouch" that allows him to dodge most projectiles and special attacks if players can time the move correctly.

The backstory of Blanka is revealed in the Capcom Unity page, stating that Blanka's appearance was caused after surviving a plane crash over the Amazon river. Blanka developed his fighting style after years of fending off dangerous beasts in the jungle, and learned how to harness electricity, as well as unleash a flurry of "rolling attacks."

For "Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition," players will see Blanka to have adjusted well to the life in the city, and is living with his mother after years of being apart. However, it is not revealed as to why Blanka decides to go back to the life of fighting once again. Fortunately, Capcom will be including Blanka's very own Story Mode in the upcoming DLC.

Blanka will be available for download on Feb. 20, free for those who already have the season 3 Character Pass. Alternatively, players can purchase Blanka for either 6$ or 100,000 Fight Money.