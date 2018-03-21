Akuma and Sakura will be on the receiving end of new costumes

Capcom Unity Sakura and Akuma wearing their 'CPT 2018' costumes while fighting on the CPT 2018 stage

"Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition" players can look forward to more DLC being added to the game, with the developers having just recently revealed that new content based on Capcom Pro Tour 2018 will soon be released.

The "CPT 2018" DLC pack will contain some new costumes for two prominent members of the game's roster.

As noted in a recent post on the Capcom Unity blog, Akuma and Sakura will receive new costumes courtesy of the "CPT 2018" DLC pack.

Akuma and Sakura's new costumes are classic examples of Japanese design. What's so interesting about the new costumes is that even though they are traditional outfits, the personalities of both Akuma and Sakura still shine through.

The costumes for Akuma and Sakura will be released on April 3, and they are available for $5.99 each.

There's one more costume that will be made available as part of the "CPT DLC."

A Champion's Choice costume inspired by Capcom Cup 2017 winner Saul "Mena RD" Segundo will be released for Birdie later this year. An exact release date for the costume has not been provided yet, but it will be sold for $5.99 as well.

Also coming soon to "Street Fighter V" is the new CPT stage. For this year, the special stage will be reminiscent of the Shadaloo Headquarters featured in "Street Fighter II." There's a big old statue of M. Bison included in the stage, just so players don't forget who's the boss there.

The CPT stage has no release date at this moment, but it will be put on sale for $9.99.

If players want to get the aforementioned items as part of one package, they can go ahead and purchase the "Capcom Pro Tour 2018 Premier Pass" that is available for $19.99.

Players who opt to purchase the "Premier Pass" will receive some bonus items including color options, titles, fighter profile themes, access to exclusive special targets and 5,000 Fight Money.

In related news, the Capcom Pro Tour will continue later this month with the TGU 2018 event. The Bangkok, Thailand-based event will officially start on March 24.

More news about "Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition" and the Capcom Pro Tour should be made available soon.