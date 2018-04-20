'Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition' News: Devs Detail Capabilities of Upcoming DLC Character Falke

Capcom Unity Falke using one of her special abilities inside 'Street Fighter V'

The new DLC character named Falke will be making her way to "Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition" soon, and details about what kind of combatant she is have been provided.

Spotted recently by EventHubs, the Capcom Fighters Network (CFN) page for Falke has now gone live, and it hints at what her strengths and weaknesses are as a fighter.

First off, players should be aware that Falke is not the quickest or most durable character in the game. This means that players will need to be extra careful whenever they opt to fight as her because one slip-up could lead to being on the receiving end of tons of damage.

So, how then are the developers offsetting Falke's less than ideal durability and mobility?

It seems that the solution they have come up with is to provide her with different fighting techniques that can enable her to fight well even from a distance.

Because Falke possesses a special ability which allows her to infuse Psycho Power into objects and subsequently release that energy through those items as well, the developers have based some of her moves upon that unique talent.

Falke likes to use a staff during battles, but she uses it as more than just a weapon to strike opponents with. By executing certain commands, Falke can turn her staff into a kind of rifle that uses Psycho Power for ammunition.

While standing, Falke can use the move known as Psycho Kugel and this features her blasting her opponents with some Psycho Power by having it run through her staff.

While hanging in the air, Falke can hit her opponents with the Psycho Feder. This is quite similar to the Psycho Kugel, except the projectile will be fired at a diagonal angle moving downward. The Psycho Feder should prove particularly effective for keeping enemies at bay while Falke is moving backward.

Another move in Falke's arsenal is the Psycho Kanonen. This too is quite similar to her first two moves, except she will be lying on the ground when she fires off the projectile. Developers note that this move is effective for both inflicting and avoiding damage.

Just like the other members of the "Street Fighter V" roster, Falke will have her own set of V-Triggers as well as a V-Skill.

Her V-Skill is known as the Psycho Trombe, and once executed, Falke will twirl her Psycho Power-infused staff and hit her opponent multiple times with it.

Falke's first V-Trigger is Staerken, and this is useful mainly because it gets rid of the need for her to charge up before using some of her moves.

The Psycho Angriff V-Trigger is one mean-looking combo that can leave opponents devastated.

Finally, Falke will also be to use the Psycho Fluegel Critical Art, and this one features her launching an opponent into the air, before firmly striking that unfortunate enemy twice with a Psycho Power-infused staff.

"Street Fighter V" players can get Falke for the game in exchange for 100,000 Fight Money beginning April 24. Alternatively, players can also purchase her as a standalone DLC character for $5.99 or acquire her as part of the $29.99 Season 3 Character Pass.