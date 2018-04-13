'Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition' News: Falke's Big Reveal May Be Coming Very Soon

Recent tweets from the developers seem to be referencing Falke

YouTube/Street Fighter Season 3 DLC character Falke (left) stands together with current 'Street Fighter V' roster member Ed

Four more DLC characters are still set to be added to "Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition" this season, and while their identities are already known, their exact dates of arrival remain unclear.

Recently though, the developers seem to have provided some clues which suggest that they are just about ready to officially unveil the next DLC character.

Over on Twitter, two recent dispatches from the developers have caught the eyes of many fans.

First, there was a tweet published on April 11 that references a female "test subject."

The tweet continues by revealing that the unknown test subject has undergone training and that has helped her consistently grow stronger. The tweet also indicates that this mystery character possesses some form of Psycho Power, but she apparently makes use of it in different ways.

The next day, the developers posted another tweet, which similarly references a female test subject. In all likelihood, the two tweets are about the same character.

In the second tweet, the developers revealed more about the mystery character's personality, sharing that she has been "expressing a curious case of emotional anguish" and that she possesses a desire to be free.

Those emotions that have begun to develop inside of the female character have apparently impacted her "performance as a suitable clone."

There's one more interesting thing to note about the second tweet, as it seemingly reveals that whoever this female test subject is and that she will be wielding a weapon of some kind.

Though the developers have yet to name the character they are referencing with these recent tweets, many "Street Fighter V" players suspect that they are talking about none other than Falke.

Late last year, developers revealed that Falke will be one of the six Season 3 DLC characters. The first two DLC characters for Season 3 — Sakura and Blanka — have already been released, so it seems that the time is near for Falke's debut.

Not much is currently known about Falke, though the Street Fighter Wiki does note that she shares some similarities with another DLC character, Ed. Falke's Wiki entry also indicates that she carries around a weapon that looks like a staff, so that may be the item being referenced in the second tweet.

Falke seems to be more than just another member of Neo Shadaloo, and she could turn out to be one of the more complex individuals introduced in the series.

Developers have indicated that they are not done teasing the next DLC character, so there may be more tweets about Falke coming soon or perhaps they may even release a long-awaited trailer for her.

Aside from Sakura, Blanka and Falke, other Season 3 DLC characters expected to be added to the game later this year are Cody, G and Sagat.

Players interested in adding the Season 3 DLC characters can purchase the Season 3 Character Pass for $29.99. The remaining DLC characters will likely also be sold individually.

More news about Falke and the other DLC characters coming to "Street Fighter V" should be made available in the near future.