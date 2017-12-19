'Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition' News: Observed Balance Changes From PSX Build Detailed

Additional balance changes may still be introduced along with release of 'Arcade Edition'

Capcom Unity Chun-Li and Cammy may be affected by the balance tweaks coming to 'Street Fighter V'

Balance changes are among the new things players will find inside "Street Fighter V" once the "Arcade Edition" update is released and they can now learn more about these.

Spotted recently by EventHubs, YouTuber "DeadAceBS" posted a video detailing the different balance changes observed from the PlayStation Experience build of the "Arcade Edition."

Now, it is worth noting that these changes are not final, and they can be tweaked further closer to release day. But for now, they can at least serve to give players an idea of where the game may be going.

Vega is probably the character on the receiving end of most of the changes. Buffs and nerfs are apparently coming his way, and those who like to use Vega primarily in the game may want to check him out as soon as the balance changes are applied.

Other characters expected to be affected by the coming balance changes are Akuma, Balrog, Cammy, Chun-Li, Ibuki, Juri, Karin, Laura, M. Bison, Ryu, Urien and Zangief.

It is also likely that there will be more balance changes observed once the "Arcade Edition" update for "Street Fighter V" goes live.

There are also other changes coming to the fighting game beyond those that will directly affect how the characters perform in matches.

Detailed just recently in a post on the Capcom Unity blog, developers are also set to make changes to the Fight Money system.

To be more specific, the modes that offer one-time finite batches of Fight Money will cease doing so once the "Arcade Edition" update has been applied. Players will still be able to earn Fight Money from trying out the different modes aside from General Story, and increasing character levels should help them obtain some more as well.

The balance changes, Fight Money system tweaks and all the other important additions included in the "Arcade Edition" update will be released for "Street Fighter V" on Jan. 16.