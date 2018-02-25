YouTube courtesy of Street Fighter Another new mode may be coming to 'Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition'

The "Arcade Edition" update has already brought a lot of new additions to "Street Fighter V," but there's a chance that more features are still coming in the future even beyond just DLC characters and costumes.

Spotted recently by EventHubs, noted data-miner "X-Kira" again looked through the game's files and managed to find something of note.

Apparently, something known as "Extra Survival" is in the game's files, and this is a new mode that could potentially go live as a real feature sometime soon.

There are a few things worth noting about the "Extra Survival" mode that "X-Kira" found.

As the video shows, this mode will allow players to go up against some of the NPCs already in the game. NPCs like the different members of The Dolls and soldiers are shown in the video posted by the data-miner.

The character known as "Ghost Bison" is also apparently included in this mode, and as EventHubs noted, this version of the easily recognizable villain utilizes a larger and arguably deadlier moveset.

Though they weren't shown in the video, "X-Kira" noted that there is apparently a way to also fight other members of the "Street Fighter V" roster, including DLC characters, in "Extra Survival."

Notably, "X-Kira" mentioned that battles in "Extra Survival" are on the difficult side, so this may be a mode better suited to those who already have plenty of experience.

Unfortunately, it's still unclear if "Extra Survival" will indeed be added to the live game, or if this is just something developers played around with and ultimately decided not to include in the "Arcade Edition" update.

If it does end up being added to the game, it should provide players with some good rewards considering how difficult a single playthrough could be.

Along with the other Season 3 DLC characters, "Extra Survival" mode is just one other thing "Street Fighter V" players may want to watch out for this year.