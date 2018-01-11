YouTube courtesy of Street Fighter The 'Arcade Edition' update will be released for 'Street Fighter V' on Jan. 16

Over the past few months, "Street Fighter V's" developers have detailed the significant additions that are coming to the fighting game via the "Arcade Edition" update.

Now, with the update's arrival less than a week away, developers are revealing some of the other features that have not been detailed at length just yet.

A recent post on Capcom Unity contained the patch notes for the update, and they revealed that there is a new rank that players will soon be able to aim for.

According to the patch notes, the players who have over 35,000 League Points will be able to reach the rank of Grand Master. This new rank will likely be available as soon as the update is released.

Gameplay-related tweaks are also included in the "Arcade Edition" update, including ones that affect all members of "Street Fighter V's" roster.

With the update installed, players will find that combo scaling has been increased for combinations that feature a V-Trigger activation. Recovery from Command Throws has also been bumped up. Changes to hurtboxes and certain moves have been applied as well.

The aforementioned update also brings some new features that players can check out whenever they are training.

While in Training mode, players should now be able to see the data for each action frame. Players are also going to be given the option of activating Frame Advantage in Color. This helps players find out when certain actions are advantageous to use, and there are color codes used to display the information more clearly.

Changing the Fighter ID and Home will also be made possible by the update. Players who want to change their Fighter ID and/or Home can purchase an access ticket that allows them to do so. The ticket is available for either 200,000 Fight Money or $9.99 at the store.

There are also numerous character-specific tweaks detailed in the patch notes.

The "Arcade Edition" update will also add three new modes – Arcade, Extra Battle and Team Battle – along with new V-Triggers, a Gallery and a revamped user interface.

"Street Fighter V" players in North America will be able to download the "Arcade Edition" update on Jan. 16.