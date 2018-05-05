Astaroth crossover costume based on the character of the same name featured in the 'Ghosts 'n Goblins' series

Capcom Unity M. Bison sporting the Astaroth crossover costume inside 'Street Fighter V'

Quite a few crossover costumes have already been made available to "Street Fighter V" players ever since the "Arcade Edition" update initially went live, and now, there's another one that is coming to the game.

This time around, M. Bison will be the character on the receiving end of the newest crossover costume.

M. Bison is best known for being the long-time villain of the "Street Fighter" series and as someone who will attempt to obtain whatever he desires through any means necessary. In all likelihood, fans are already starting to hear M. Bison's maniacal laugh even as they are just picturing him.

So, which devious Capcom character did the developers deem worthy of serving as an alternate skin for M. Bison?

For this time at least, the character they went with is a classic villain from the Capcom vault, one who will be familiar to fans of the "Ghosts 'n Goblins" series.

The villain in question is none other than the Great Demon Lord Astaroth. Astaroth is capable of casting different kinds of magic to gain the upper hand on his enemies and these range from fireballs to illusions. He is also remarkably resilient, according to the "Ghosts 'n Goblins" Wiki.

It doesn't seem like M. Bison will inherit those special abilities of Astaroth in "Street Fighter V," though he certainly adopts the look of the character quite well.

When sporting this particular crossover costume, M. Bison will even have another face on his torso.

Per a recent post on the Capcom Unity blog, the first pieces of the Astaroth crossover costume will be made available via "Street Fighter V's" Extra Battle mode beginning May 10. The first pieces players will be able to obtain are the boots and these will remain available until May 17.

Also on May 17, players can start working on getting the wings included in the Astaroth crossover costume, and then a week later, the torso with the secondary face will be the piece offered in Extra Battle mode.

Finally, beginning May 31, the headpiece of the crossover costume will be featured in Extra Battle mode. Players will have until June 7 to acquire this last piece of the costume.

Notably, players will only need to complete the Extra Battle mode challenge for a given week once if they want to obtain a specific piece of the costume. If players are able to get the four pieces of the crossover costume on their first tries each week, then they will only need to spend a total of 10,000 Fight Money to obtain the complete set.

Other crossover costumes that have been made available previously to players include the Viewtiful Joe costume for Rashid, an outfit based on "Star Gladiator's" June Lin Milliam for Chun-Li, three "Monster Hunter" armor sets for Ibuki, Ken and R. Mika, a Captain Commando outfit for Nash and Guile received the Nameless Super Soldier costume that was also featured in "Forgotten Worlds."

More news about other crossover costumes coming to "Street Fighter V" should be made available soon.