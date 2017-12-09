'Street Fighter V' News: Balance Changes Will Be Introduced Alongside 'Arcade Edition' Update

Fans can already check out the balance changes this weekend

YouTube courtesy of Street Fighter Big changes are coming to 'Street Fighter V' via the 'Arcade Edition' update

Early next year, the "Arcade Edition" update will be officially released for "Street Fighter V," but there is more to this downloadable than just its namesake mode.

Spotted just recently by EventHubs, developers revealed that balance changes are among the many things that are going to be included in the aforementioned update.

It makes sense that the developers are looking to bring in some balance tweaks along with the additional features.

With Season 3's start right around the corner, developers likely want to make sure that things are in order before another year of competition begins.

Furthermore, since the "Arcade Edition" update is bringing second V-Triggers to the game, there is a good chance that the way some characters perform will be altered as well. The second V-Triggers could make certain characters overpowered, while others may end up needing buffs.

By releasing balance changes together with the update, developers can mitigate any issues that may pop up as a result of the new V-Triggers being added.

Fans interested in seeing how these incoming balance changes will affect "Street Fighter V" can drop by the PlayStation Experience event this weekend and check out a demo of the updated game there.

Aside from the balance changes, the second V-Triggers and the Arcade Mode, the "Arcade Edition" update will also bring other notable features to the fighting game.

An Extra Battle Mode will be added for those who are still looking for more challenges to take on, and the Gallery will allow players to marvel at some gorgeous pieces of artwork while they are taking a break from the action.

The user interface is also set to be overhauled.

It is unclear if other significant additions are coming beyond those, though the developers should reveal more about the update soon.

The "Arcade Edition" update is expected to be released for "Street Fighter V" on Jan. 16.