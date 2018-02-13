'Street Fighter V' News: Blanka Will Be Added on Feb. 20, Learn More About His Updated Moveset

Blanka will be the second DLC character released for Season 3

Capcom Unity Blanka using one of his electric attacks inside 'Street Fighter V'

It is just about time for another downloadable content character release, as "Street Fighter V's" developers have announced not long ago when the second Season 3 roster addition will be made available to fans.

To be more specific, developers have revealed that Blanka will be officially added to the fighting game on Feb. 20.

Blanka is one of the more memorable characters introduced by the "Street Fighter" series, and he will remain as quite the unique roster member in this latest installment of the franchise.

According to a new post on the Capcom Unity blog, Blanka still features that animalistic quality in his fighting style, and so he will continue to utilize moves like scratches and leaping all over the place whenever he is engaged in a match.

Blanka will also be able to use his wide array of electric and roll attacks, so long-time fans of the series who used this character a lot in earlier games will still be able to excel with him in battle this time around.

It is worth noting that not everything is the same with Blanka this time around, however.

Blanka will be able to use some new moves inside "Street Fighter V," including the command grab known as Wild Hunt.

As for Blanka's other special moves, he will be able to apply the V-Skill named Coward Crouch that allows him to quickly evade a projectile attack and put himself in a position to strike.

His first V-Trigger, Jungle Dynamo, lets his roll and electric attacks become even more potent in the game. Blanka's second V-Trigger is Lightning Beast, and upon using this, players will be able to unlock a new special move.

The last of Blanka's special moves is his Dynamic Rolling Critical Art that is both powerful and spectacular.

Fans can see Blanka in the trailer embedded below, and some have expressed their excitement over learning that this character is now able to talk.

"Street Fighter V" players can get Blanka for the game using 100,000 Fight Money or with a $5.99 purchase. He is also included in the previously released Season 3 Character Pass.