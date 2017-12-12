'Street Fighter V' News: Capcom Reveals Six New Characters For Third Season

Facebook/streetfighter Promotional picture for "Street Fighter 5."

Developed by Capcom, "Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition" has been receiving a considerable amount of hype in the last few weeks. During this year's Capcom Cup, the developers have justified the hype by revealing six new characters that will be joining the roster for season three of "Street Fighter V."

According to reports, the list includes long requested characters, such as Sakura and Cody, both of whom made their debut in the Alpha series of the well-loved game franchise. During the announcement, Capcom showcased the abilities of Sakura, including the V-trigger move that is unique to every fighter. Her most recent reincarnation was also showcased in that the fans saw her transition from a school girl attire into something that is business casual.

The reveal trailer for Sakura was something that the fans expected. However, the surprise set in when Capcom launched another trailer that revealed all six characters that will be added to the third season of "Street Fighter 5." Reports reveal that Sakura will be joined by other fan-favorites, including Cody, Sagat, and Banka. The latter two are veteran fighters in the franchise since they have been in the roster "Street Fighter 2." Meanwhile, the roster will also see through two new characters: G and Falke. The former is a bearded man with a brawler's body, while the latter is a mystery as she is believed to be related to Ed.

Sakura is going to be added to the roster on Jan. 16, which is the same date for the launch day of "Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition." She will also receive several options for her wardrobe: Story, Battle, and Nostalgia. She will also have her own stage called the Kasugano Residence. Capcom has yet to reveal the release dates of the other five characters. However, more information is expected to be revealed sometime in January, once Sakura lands in the popular game title.

"Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition" will be released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.