'Street Fighter V' News: Capcom Unveils Holiday DLC Costumes This November

(Photo: Facebook/streetfighter) Featured is one of the holiday costumes for "Street Fighter V."

Fan-favorite characters from "Street Fighter V" are getting into the holiday spirit with an upcoming downloadable content (DLC).

Festive holiday costumes will be released for "Street Fighter V" this week, according to reports. An upcoming DLC pack will release new holiday costumes for the game's popular characters including Birdie, Menat, Balrog, Karin, Chun-Li, Alex and Cammy. Menat, who is very popular among players due to her unique skills and powerful attacks, will sport a feline-inspired outfit in reds and greens.

If that is not enough to cheer fans up for the holidays, Capcom will be adding a set of nostalgia costumes for Chun-Li, Birdie, Karin and Balrog as well. Chun-Li's and Birdie's new outfits are inspired by the ones they wore in "Street Fighter Alpha," along with an extra pair of combat costumes for Chun-Li. Balrog, on the other hand, sports the attire he had while he was a boss in "Street Fighter II."

Capcom is also bringing back some of the holiday costumes in 2016. "In addition, last year's Holiday Costumes for Juri, Laura, Zangief, Karin, Ken, R. Mika, and the Frosty Boulevard stage will be available for purchase again individually or as part of the 2016 Holiday Pack! The 2016 Holiday Pack will be 50% off as a special surprise to all the fighters around the world!" reads Capcom's press release.

Unfortunately, Capcom did not release images featuring all the costumes for each character. This means fans will have to wait and see what surprises are up ahead for fighters once the outfits officially drop tomorrow.

Players can get their hands on the holiday-themed costumes for $3.99 each on Steam and PlayStation. They will all be up for grabs starting on November 29th.

Developed by Capcom and Dimps, "Street Fighter V" is available on PlayStation 4 and PC.