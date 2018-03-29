'Street Fighter V' News: Costumes Inspired by 'Darkstalkers' Series to Be Released on April 3

Juri, Urien and Menat will be the recipients of the new DLC costumes

Capcom Unity Urien sporting his 'Darkstalkers' costume inside 'Street Fighter V'

All kinds of special costumes can be obtained for the different members of "Street Fighter V's" roster, and early next month, developers are planning to make even more DLC outfits available to players.

This time around, the developers have reached back into Capcom's archives and have come up with costumes that will make three members of the roster resemble characters from the memorable "Darkstalkers" series.

First off, Juri is getting a new costume inspired by Lillith. Lillith is a "cheerful succubus," according to a recent post on the Capcom Unity blog, so she and Juri aren't exactly identical from a personality standpoint. Lillith's trademark outfit has been accurately recreated as a DLC costume, but there's still an eyepatch included, so players will know that it is Juri.

The next DLC costume is for Urien, and his new outfit will make him look like Donovan Baine. Urien appears comfortable in his new clothing, and that huge sword attached to his back only serves to make him look way more intimidating. Interestingly enough, both Donovan and Urien are also on the opposite ends of the spectrum in terms of their personalities.

It's unclear if the developers factored personalities into account when they were deciding which "Street Fighter V" characters received the "Darkstalkers" costumes.

There's one more DLC costume inspired by "Darkstalkers" that will be added to the game, and this one is for Menat. Now, what's really interesting about Menat's costume is that it is not a direct recreation of an outfit also featured by a playable character in the "Darkstalkers" series.

Instead, the developers went a little off the board here and decided to base Menat's new costume on the look of Khaibit, a being that helps out the playable character Anakaris. Khaibit showed up whenever Anakaris used certain moves.

The "Darkstalkers" DLC costumes are available for $3.99 each, and they will be officially made available to players starting April 3.

Notably, the "Darkstalkers" costumes are not the only ones that will go on sale starting April 3.

Announced earlier in a separate Capcom Unity blog post, developers are also set to add the Capcom Pro Tour costumes for this year. The two characters who will be on the receiving end of the CPT 2018 costumes are Akuma and Sakura. Both outfits are classically designed and they make for fine additions to the wardrobes of those two characters.

The CPT 2018 costumes are a little pricier, as they will be sold for $5.99 each.

One more CPT 2018 outfit will be released in the future, and this is the Champion's Choice Costume. Not much is currently known about the appearance of this other costume, though developers have noted that it has been inspired by current Capcom Cup champion Saul "Mena RD" Segundo. The Champion's Choice Costume is for Birdie and it will go on sale for $5.99 as well.

Developers are also planning to release a new CPT stage that will be priced at $9.99. An exact release date for this stage remains unavailable at this time.

More news about "Street Fighter V" should be made available soon.