Capcom Unity A crossover costume resembling Captain Commando's outfit is expected to be offered as a reward in Extra Battle mode in the future

Extra Battle mode is one of the key features included in the "Arcade Edition" update that is due out for "Street Fighter V" later this month, and new details have recently been shared about it.

Developers have already revealed back in December that Extra Battle mode was going to allow players to obtain new costumes and provide them with additional opportunities to earn Fight Money, and recently, they have detailed the mode and its mechanics even further.

Beginning with crossover costumes, developers shared previously that these were items that players could only get through Extra Battle mode. At least one costume is going to be made available per month, and for the "Arcade Edition's" debut month, the costume to be offered is the one featuring Viewtiful Joe.

In a recent post on the Capcom Unity blog, developers noted that the boots for the costume will be offered for the extended launch week which will run from Jan. 16 to Jan. 25. Week 2, which will go from Jan. 26 to Feb. 1, will feature the gloves up for grabs. From Feb. 2 to Feb. 8, players will be able to go after the torso portion of the costume, and then from Feb. 9 to the 15th, the helmet will be the reward.

It is going to cost a significant amount of Fight Money to complete all those challenges – 10,000 Fight Money at the very least is needed – but it could all be worth it in the end for "Street Fighter V" players who love to use Rashid.

Notably, the schedules and rewards can change too, so players should monitor those.

The Viewtiful Joe for costume Rashid is just the first to be offered. Others that have already been shown include a "Star Gladiator" outfit for Chun-Li and a Captain Commando costume for Nash.

If players find themselves running out of Fight Money, they can look to participate in the Golden Shadaloo Soldier challenges.

The timeframes for taking on the different Golden Shadaloo Soldiers are shorter in comparison to the costume challenges, which mean players have to take on these right away if they want/need more Fight Money.

There are participation fees players have to pay whenever they want to fight a Golden Shadaloo Soldier, so there is some risk involved here.

Extra Battle mode will also feature some Special Challenges. The first one will pit players against the Dark Revenger, and defeating this individual will allow them to obtain the "Dark Revenger" title. This Special Challenge will go live on Feb. 2 and conclude on Feb. 4. Players have to pay 1,000 Fight Money to participate in this.

"Street Fighter V" players will be able to take on the challenges included in Extra Battle mode, as soon as the "Arcade Edition" update is released on Jan. 16.