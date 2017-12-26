'Street Fighter V' News: Devs Will Release the Season 3 DLC Roster Additions at a 'Steady Pace'

Capcom Unity Sakura is one of the characters set to join 'Street Fighter V' in Season 3

Season 3 has the potential to be the best one yet for the game "Street Fighter V," thanks in part to the eagerly anticipated arrival of Arcade mode, other additional modes and a number of game improvements.

Aside from those, Season 3 is also going to feature its own lineup of downloadable content characters, with developers having already confirmed that Sakura, Blanka, Falke, Cody, G and Sagat are the ones who will be added to the roster.

Considering how many fans have been calling on the developers to bring back fan favorites such as Sagat, there are likely plenty of players who regard the Season 3 lineup as the best one offered so far.

Several fans have already expressed their excitement over getting the opportunity to take control of their favorite characters again. But before they get a little too hyped, they should know that it may take a while before they are given access to the exact DLC character they want.

Though Sakura is already confirmed to be added to "Street Fighter V's" roster next month, the other five DLC characters may be months away from being ready.

The folks over at EventHubs noticed that a post on Capcom's website that advertised the Season 3 DLC characters also mentioned that they will be released "at a steady pace." EventHubs added that the release pattern for the upcoming characters could be similar to what the developers followed previously, meaning the roster additions could arrive in January, March, May, July, September and November.

Some fans will likely not be very pleased with that kind of staggered release pattern, but for now, it at least remains as something that developers could follow for Season 3.

It is also worth noting that developers are offering a Character Pass for Season 3 that will go on sale starting Jan. 16 and is priced at $29.99.

More news about the Season 3 DLC characters should be made available soon.