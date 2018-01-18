'Street Fighter V' News: DLC Packs Featuring New Costumes for Season 3 Characters Spotted Online

One DLC pack features alternate colors for default costumes, while another contains story costumes

Capcom Unity New costumes for Sakura and the other Season 3 DLC characters could be released in the future

Season 3 of "Street Fighter V" is now underway, and it has already featured the introduction of new gameplay tweaks as well as the arrival of a fighter named Sakura.

Sakura is not the only character who will be introduced in Season 3, as she will eventually be joined by five other fighters – Blanka, Falke, Cody, G and Sagat.

Aside from releasing those characters, it seems like the developers may also be planning to make a bunch of new costumes available too.

A recent report from EventHubs drew attention to two interesting downloadable content packs that have surfaced online.

One of the DLC packs contains new variations of the default costumes worn by the Season 3 characters.

In a screenshot found on the site, Sakura wore a red and dark blue ensemble, Falke sported a purple coat, Sagat paired white pants together with a tattered violet garment, and G donned the same color scheme as Sakura. In addition, Cody mixed together a yellow shirt with the rest of his business attire, and Blanka's skin had gone gray while his hair had taken on a duller shade of black.

The other DLC pack features story costumes.

As EventHubs noted, the story costumes for Cody and G looked like they were inspired by other characters. Meanwhile, Sakura, Sagat and Falke's story costumes certainly appeared quite different from their standard outfits.

Then there is Blanka's story costume that makes him look very strange. Apparently, this was the same design used for the plush toy that producer Yoshinori Ono was seen showing off not too long ago. If nothing else, that Blanka story costume could be very interesting if it does indeed make it into the game.

Release dates for the other Season 3 DLC characters have not been announced just yet, though the PlayStation Store listing for the Character Pass noted that they will be added to the game "throughout the year."

More news about "Street Fighter V" should be made available soon.