Capcom Unity Nash sporting his Captain Commando costume inside 'Street Fighter V'

The "Arcade Edition" update coming to "Street Fighter V" includes several significant additions, including some new modes.

One of these additional modes is known as Extra Battle, and this is something players may want to check out.

Developers recently revealed more about Extra Battle mode via a post on the Capcom Unity blog. Among the most interesting revelations shared is that Extra Battle mode will enable players to obtain some new costumes and Fight Money.

Beginning with the costumes, these are ones that players can claim if they opt to participate in the weekly challenges that will go live via Extra Battle mode.

If players can successfully complete the four weekly challenges, they will be rewarded with a special crossover costume.

Developers have given fans early looks at some of the crossover costumes they can claim, including a "Viewtiful Joe" outfit for Rashid, a "Star Gladiator" costume for Chun-Li and a "Captain Commando" costume for Nash.

It is worth noting, however, that players will need to spend 2,500 Fight Money to participate in each weekly challenge. This means that the smallest amount they will have to pay to obtain a certain crossover costume is 10,000 Fight Money.

The weekly challenges for Extra Battle mode are also time-exclusive and that means "Street Fighter V" players need to act quickly if they see something they like.

Every now and then, Extra Battle mode will also call on players to face the Golden Shadaloo soldier. By taking this enemy down, players can earn some Fight Money.

As developers revealed previously, the "Arcade Edition" update is also going to add Arcade Mode, the Gallery, second V-Triggers and a redesigned user interface together with the Extra Battle mode.

"Street Fighter V" players will not have to wait that much longer for the "Arcade Edition" update, as it is already due out on Jan. 16.