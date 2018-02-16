'Street Fighter V' News: Extra Battle Mode Now Offers Crossover Costume for Chun-Li

Chun-Li's crossover costume is based off of the outfit worn by June from the 'Star Gladiator' series

Capcom Unity Chun-Li sporting her crossover costume inside 'Street Fighter V'

The "Arcade Edition" update has brought plenty of welcome additions to "Street Fighter V," not the least of which is Extra Battle mode.

This mode presents players with opportunities to earn different kinds of rewards such as additional Fight Money and other goodies.

Previously, players could obtain a crossover costume for Rashid via Extra Battle mode.

Now, there is a new crossover costume up for grabs.

Detailed in a recent post on the Capcom Unity blog, the newest crossover costume offered as a reward for Extra Battle mode is one for Chun-Li. To be more specific, the new crossover costume will allow Chun-Li to dress like June from the "Star Gladiator" series.

In order to obtain the new costume, players will have to complete four challenges spread out across four weeks. For every weekly challenge completed, players will receive another piece of the crossover costume.

The aforementioned crossover costume for Chun-Li is only expected to be made available to "Street Fighter V" players who accomplish the four weekly challenges from Feb. 15 to March 15, so they need to start working on those challenges now.

It is also worth noting that players will need to have 2,500 Fight Money on hand whenever they take part in one of those challenges. This means that at a minimum, they will need to spend 10,000 Fight Money to acquire the crossover costume.

Developers previously teased that they will release a Captain Commando costume for Nash also through Extra Battle mode, so that may be the next crossover outfit made available after the June costume for Chun-Li.

Meanwhile, starting Feb. 27 and up until April 12, the "Proof of a Hero" challenge will also appear in Extra Battle mode. Players who complete this challenge even just once will receive the "Proof of a Hero" background music from the "Monster Hunter" series as a reward.

More news about "Street Fighter V" should be made available soon.