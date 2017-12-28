'Street Fighter V' News: Longer Look at Team Versus Mode Featured in New Gameplay Video

Capcom Unity The version select screen for 'Street Fighter V's' Team Versus mode

"Street Fighter V's" developers dropped a bombshell last week by revealing that a new Team Versus mode was coming via the "Arcade Edition" update.

Now, a new video posted by Capcom allowed players to take a longer look at this upcoming addition.

In the video, viewers saw the different options that can be adjusted ahead of a Team Versus match.

There are several options that players can tweak according to their preferences, as seen in an earlier post on the Capcom Unity blog.

Players can select how many members will be included in each team. Up to five members can be made part of a team, and the two groups should also have the same number of participants.

Players can also choose which type of Team Versus match they want to have. They can go with Best of Series matches that task players with winning the majority of matches in a set or Elimination matches that go on until one team is completely defeated.

For Best of Series matches, players can opt to activate Throwaway Matches. When Throwaway Matches are activated, the series will still continue even if one side has already claimed the majority of victories. For Elimination matches, "Street Fighter V" players will have to decide if V-Gauge advantages are granted.

Round numbers and round times are elements of Team Versus mode matches that competitors will also have to agree on, and the same goes for character order, EX Gauge retention and vitality recovery.

Players also have to determine which V-Trigger their characters will be able to use prior to a match.

Lastly, if players are facing off against a team made up of CPU-controlled fighters, they can choose how difficult the bouts will be.

Team Versus mode, Arcade mode and Extra Battle mode are some of the new features coming to the game next year via the "Arcade Edition" update.

The "Arcade Edition" update is due out for "Street Fighter V" on Jan. 16.