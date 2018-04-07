Guile's crossover costume is based on the look of a character featured in the game 'Forgotten Worlds'

Yet another crossover costume is set to be made available to "Street Fighter V" players soon, and this time around, it's Guile's turn to get a special outfit.

In search of the perfect crossover costume for the American military officer, the developers decided to reach way back into the vault and came up with an outfit inspired by a game released in 1988.

According to a recent post on the Capcom Unity blog, Guile's crossover costume is based on the outfit worn by the Nameless Super Soldier in the Capcom title known as "Forgotten Worlds." Two nameless soldiers actually star in that game, but Guile's outfit is based on the soldier in blue.

The outfit itself is pretty reminiscent of the classic military design, with the only notable additions being some pieces of armor for the shoulders. Guile will also carry around a rifle while wearing this crossover costume, though he probably won't be able to use it against his opponents.

The crossover costume is completed by a pair of super stylish shades.

Arguably the most notable feature of this crossover costume is not any one piece of the ensemble itself. Instead, what makes it really stand out is that it changes up Guile's hairstyle. Guile's trademark tall flat top has been swapped out for a slicked-back hairdo.

"Street Fighter V" players can start working on obtaining Guile's crossover costume beginning April 12.

The first pieces of the costume that will be put up for grabs in Extra Battle mode will be the Nameless Super Soldier's boots. Players will have the opportunity to obtain the boots until April 19.

The week after that, players will receive the rifle if they are able to successfully complete the second challenge.

Week 3 will feature the main portion of the Nameless Super Soldier's costume in Extra Battle mode, and then finally, from May 3-10, the shades will be offered as a reward.

Players will need to spend at least 10,000 Fight Money if they want to obtain all the pieces of the crossover costume.

For those players who are short on the required currency, they can wait for the different Shadaloo Soldiers to enter Extra Battle mode and attempt to defeat them in order to win varying amounts of Fight Money.

More crossover costumes are coming to the game soon, and developers have teased that the next one will be "beastly."

Over on Reddit, some fans have already put forth their suggestions for other crossover costume pairings.

One particular suggestion, which came from Redditor Encore4, has Akuma suiting up like Magma Dragoon from "Mega Man X4." It's an interesting suggestion because Magma Dragoon isn't a particularly well-known character but there are enough similarities between to indicate that this proposed pairing could actually work.

At this point though, fans are just going to have to wait for the developers to reveal what they are working on, and in the meantime, they can try to obtain Guile's crossover costume and earn some extra Fight Money too.

More news about "Street Fighter V" should be made available soon.