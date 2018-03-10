Pieces of the Captain Commando costume will be offered as rewards in Extra Battle mode

Capcom Unity Nash sporting his Captain Commando costume inside 'Street Fighter V'

"Street Fighter V" players have already been provided with opportunities to obtain some really cool crossover costumes in the game. And starting next week, another one will be offered as a reward.

To be more specific, one piece of another crossover costume will be offered as a reward for the game's Extra Battle mode beginning March 15.

Detailed in a recent post on the Capcom Unity blog, the next crossover costume that will be made available to players is one for Nash, and it will allow him to suit up like the one and only Captain Commando.

The first components of the costume that will be made available via Extra Battle mode are the shoes. These will be offered as rewards from March 15 to 22.

The following week, players can work on getting the arm components of the costume. The week after that, the torso portion will then be offered.

Finally, the Captain Goggles will be made available to players during the week of April 5-12.

Players will need to spend 2,500 worth of Fight Money each time they take part in an Extra Battle mode match, so it is possible to obtain the complete crossover costume for just a total of 10,000 Fight Money.

At this point, it is unclear if crossover costumes for Captain Commando's companions – Baby Head, Ginzu the Ninja and Mack the Knife – will be offered.

Developers also teased that they have more crossover costumes to reveal in the future.

Over on Reddit, some fans have put forth their own suggestions for which other crossover costumes should be added and which characters should get them.

Also, if players have completed the Extra Battle mode challenge for a given week, they can still take on the match again and be rewarded with some experience if they emerge victorious.

More news about "Street Fighter V" should be made available in the near future.